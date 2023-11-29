JM Financial initiates coverage on JSW Infrastructure with 'buy' rating, sees 18.5% upside; here's why
JSW Infrastructure, part of the JSW Group, is the fastest-growing port-related infrastructure company in India. JM Financial highlights the company's commitment to broadening its customer base and obtaining concessions for terminals catering to third-party customers.
In its latest note, global brokerage firm JM Financial said that it initiated coverage on JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL) with a 'buy' rating and a target price of ₹250 apiece, based on 18x FY26 EV/EBITDA. This target price signals an upside of 18.5% for the stock from its previous closing price of ₹211.65 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started