JM Financial launches QIP to raise $100 mn

MUMBAI : Financial services firm JM Financial Ltd on Tuesday said that it is launching a institutional share sale through the so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, to raise approximately $100 million.

QIP is a tool used by listed companies to sell shares or other securities, which are convertible into stocks, to qualified institutional buyers such as mutual funds.

JM Financial has set a floor price of Rs66.72 per share for the QIP offering. As per Sebi regulations, the company can offer investors a discount of up to 5% on the floor price. Investment bank IDFC Securities is advising JM Financial on the fundraise.

On Tuesday, shares of JM Financial closed trading at Rs70.90 apiece, down 1.46% on the BSE.

Several lenders have in the recent weeks announced fundraising plans with an eye on bolstering their balance sheets to deal with contingencies and opportunities arising out of the covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Kotak Mahindra Bank raised Rs7,445 crore through a QIP, selling shares to institutional investors such as CPPIB, Oppenheimer and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.

Also in May, IDFC First Bank Ltd raised Rs2,000 crore through a preferential allotment of shares to a group of investors including private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Several non-bank lenders such as Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd are also planning to raise funds through a rights issue.

