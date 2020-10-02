JM Financial upgrades HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life AMC stocks to 'Buy' rating

JM Financial Research has upgraded its outlook on shares of mutual fund houses given the sharp rally in equity markets since Mar-20 lows. "We are upgrading both HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) to BUY with revised target prices of ₹2,565 and ₹290, respectively," says JM Financial in its research report. However any sharp deterioration incrementally in fund performances or prolonged period of outflows is a key risk to the research company's estimates. Nifty 50 has gained 31%, Nifty 100 has grown by 30% and Nifty 500 has gained 33% since March 31.