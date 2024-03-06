JM Financial share price crashes 19% after RBI bans lending against shares, debentures
RBI barred JM Financial Products Ltd from giving loans against shares and debentures citing regulatory and governance lapses.
JM Financial share price declined over 19% in the opening trade on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred JM Financial Products Ltd from giving loans against shares and debentures citing regulatory and governance lapses. JM Financial share fell as much as 19.29% to ₹77.10 apiece on the BSE.
