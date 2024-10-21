JM Financial share price jumps 6% to 52-week high as RBI lifts ban on subsidiary

JM Financial's share price surged 6%, reaching a 52-week high, after the RBI lifted restrictions on subsidiary JM Financial Products. The subsidiary can now resume financing activities after a ban imposed due to governance issues was removed.

Published21 Oct 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Shares of JM Financial surged over 6 per cent in intra-day deals on Monday, October 21 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the company’s subsidiary, JM Financial Products.

The central bank had restricted JM Financial Products from funding shares and bonds due to regulatory lapses and governance issues. However, the RBI has now lifted these restrictions, which lasted nearly seven months.

JM Financial Products is a systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the RBI.

“We wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its letter dated October 18, 2024, has, with immediate effect, lifted the restrictions imposed by it on JM Financial Products Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company,” JM Financial informed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

With this communication, JM Financial Products is permitted to provide, with immediate effect, the financing against shares and debentures in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, the company added.

It further said that JM Financial Products “is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and will continue to ensure that the remediations carried out are sustained.”


Following this development, the stock rallied as much as 6.39 per cent to the day’s high of 168.85. JM Financial’s share price had opened at 164.60 against its previous close of 158.70. At 10.35 am, the stock was trading at 161.55, up 1.80% on the BSE.

Details of RBI Restriction

The central bank of March 5, 2024, had restricted JM Financial Products from undertaking any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

This action is necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions, RBI had said in its order dated March 5.

In recent years, RBI has focussed on ensuring that banks and non-bank financial companies follow the rules more closely.

Recently, the central bank imposed restrictions on four non-banking finance companies regarding the sanction and disbursal of loans amid concerns over their loan pricing practices.

 

