JM Financial share price skyrockets 10% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement

Published13 May 2025
JM Financial share price movement

JM Financial Ltd share price opened at 109.90 on the BSE on Tuesday and at the time of opening was higher than previous days closing price of 105.65. The JM Financial share price thereafter surged to intraday highs of 116.55, which meant gains of slightly more than 10%.

JM Financial dividend details

JM Financial has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.70/- per share for the financial year 2024-25, which is subject to approval of the members, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The JM Financial Board has also decided to convene the Fortieth (40th) AGM of the Company on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

JM Financial Q4 Results

JM Financial Ltd. announced an almost fivefold increase in its fourth-quarter standalone net profit on Monday, from 27.07 crore during the year ago quarter to 134.63 crore during the January-March 2025 quarter. The same was led by better loan margins and expansion in several important verticals

At the consolidated level the net profit had shown regular improvement and Focused Businesses Net profit during Q1FY25 that stood at 171 which has surged to 210 crore as per company presentation

Q4 Highlights

JM Financial highlighted that it successfully closed ECM deals cumulatively raising more than 80,000 crore in FY25. and Secured No.1 spot in QIP deals in terms of volume

ECM activity was the lowest amongst the last 4 quarters, pipeline to be executed was delayed.JM Financial expects a pickup in Q1FY26

Key transactions: JM Financial completed IPO of Ajax Engineering (Rs. 1,269 Cr) and key Block deals executed by JM Financial during the quarter were OneSource Specialty Pharma ( Rs. 1,200 Crore), TVS Supply Chain (~ Rs. 132 Cr), Campus Activewear ( Rs. 130 Cr)

