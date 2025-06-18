JM Financial stock rebounds 60% from its low. Will the clean-up rally sustain?
JM Financial has shifted away from risky wholesale lending to fee-based capital markets and retail housing finance. The benefits of this shift are expected to emerge gradually from FY26. So, how is the company repositioning for this transition?
JM Financial’s stock has bounced back sharply, rising 60% from a low of ₹88 on 7 April to ₹141 on 17 June. The rally reflects investor optimism around the company’s efforts to achieve steady growth and improve returns.
