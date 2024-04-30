JNK India share price jumps over 14% after listing at 50% premium. Should you buy, sell or hold?
JNK India's stock debuted impressively on the market, opening at ₹621 per share on the NSE, a 49.63% increase from its issue price. The stock reached a peak of ₹709.80 per share. Market experts recommend holding onto the stock for the long term, citing the company's robust fundamentals.
JNK India's stock had an impressive debut on the market today. Opening at ₹621 per share on the NSE, it marked a significant 49.63% increase from its issue price of ₹415. Similarly, on the BSE, the stock began trading at ₹620 per share. The bullish trend continued post listing, with the stock reaching a peak of ₹709.80 per share, a notable 14.30% surge from its listing price.
