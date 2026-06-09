JNK India shares surge over 17% to 15-month high after securing international order

Shares of JNK India jumped over 17.2% in Tuesday's trade on June 9, reaching a 15-month high of ₹489.40 apiece, after the company announced a large order win. After market hours on Monday, the company said it had received a large order from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L.L.C. for waste gas handling systems.

The company was awarded an Incinerator Package order for the design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and supply on an FCA (Free Carrier) basis, along with assistance on a per diem basis for erection, commissioning, and witnessing of performance tests for the TA’ZIZ Salt Project of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

While the company did not disclose the exact value of the order, it stated that the contract falls under the “large” category, indicating an estimated size between ₹100 crore and ₹300 crore.

Commenting on the development, Arvind Kamath, Chairperson and Whole-Time Director, said, “This export order marks an encouraging start to FY27 and reinforces our ability to compete successfully in international markets. The award is a testament to our strong engineering capabilities, manufacturing excellence, and proven execution credentials in delivering complex industrial solutions.”

He further added that the order strengthens JNK India’s presence in the waste gas handling segment and expands its portfolio of specialized solutions for the global process industry.

“As industries worldwide continue to invest in environmental compliance and process efficiency, we remain focused on leveraging our capabilities to pursue new opportunities across geographies and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” he said.

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company delivered a strong financial performance, reporting total revenue of ₹344.6 crore, up 69.2% year-on-year. Operating profit rose 80.9% YoY to ₹86.6 crore, while operating margin improved by 162 basis points to 25.1%.

Profit after tax stood at ₹33 crore, marking a 149.5% YoY increase, with PAT margin expanding by 309 basis points to 9.6%.

The company also reported strong order inflows of ₹1,694.4 crore during the year, including critical and strategic projects in cracking furnaces and green hydrogen, taking its total order book to ₹1,961.4 crore as of March 31, 2026.

During the year, the company further advanced its long-term growth strategy through the formation of a joint venture focused on green hydrogen and sustainable chemical and fuel technologies. According to the company’s earnings filing, this initiative is expected to strengthen its capabilities and position JNK India to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the clean energy sector.

Looking ahead, the company believes it is well-positioned to capture opportunities across both traditional and sustainable energy sectors in India and overseas.

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Shares up over 130% in under three months After remaining stagnant for nearly a year, the shares gained strong momentum in April, surging 71%, followed by another 29% rise so far in the current month, resulting in a cumulative gain of 133% based on today’s high.

Although the stock has staged a stellar comeback, it still trades 21% below its listing price of ₹621 apiece, while remaining 18% above its IPO price.

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