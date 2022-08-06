Jobs data threatens Wall Street’s recession trade5 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 01:07 PM IST
The S&P 500’s 13% rebound since June has reflected investors’ bet that inflation will ease
The S&P 500’s 13% rebound since June has reflected investors’ bet that inflation will ease
Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs data sparked a sharp rise in bond yields and a modest decline in the S&P 500, with investors reassessing popular bets that the post-pandemic economy won’t be defined by significantly higher interest rates than the one that preceded it.