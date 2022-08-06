OPEN APP
Jobs data threatens Wall Street's recession trade

Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs data sparked a sharp rise in bond yields and a modest decline in the S&P 500, with investors reassessing popular bets that the post-pandemic economy won’t be defined by significantly higher interest rates than the one that preceded it.

