Jockey brand licensee in India Page Industries board sets record date for interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd, the Jockey brand licensee in India, has set the record date for the interim dividend that its board of directors may consider during the scheduled meeting next month.

The meeting of the board of directors of Page Industries will be held on 15 May 2025 to approve Q4 results along with the declaration of fourth interim dividend for FY25.

“We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2025 inter alia to consider to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ending 31 March 2025. To consider declaration of 4th Interim dividend, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25,” Page Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Page Industries’ board will consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 as well for the full financial year ending March 2025. Along with the Q4 results, the company’s board will also consider an interim dividend for FY25.

The dividend record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for its upcoming dividend distribution. Only those shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as of the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend.

Page Industries Dividend Record Date Page Industries has fixed the record date for the purpose of the payment of the dividend. According to the company’s release, Page Industries dividend record date is 23 May 2025.

“We further inform you that in case the said Interim dividend for the year 2024-25 is declared by the Board as its aforesaid meeting, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of such interim dividend will be 23 May 2025,” the company said.

Also Read | Gensol shares hit 52-week low amid reports of ED action against Jaggi brothers

Page Industries’ Investors Call Page Industries will hold investors / analyst calls on 15 May 2025 at 4.00 PM to discuss the financial results for the Quarter and Year ending 31 March 2025.

Page Industries Stock Price Trend Page Industries share price has gained 7.5% in one month, but the stock is down over 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Page Industries shares have rallied more than 27%, while the stock has delivered multibagger return of 160% in five years.

At 1:00 PM, Page Industries shares were trading 0.20% lower at ₹45,325 apiece on the BSE.