Johnson Controls — Hitachi Air Conditioning India declares ₹36 per share dividend. Record date, other details

Johnson Controls — Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared an interim dividend of 36 per share for FY26, record date July 9. The small-cap stock has seen a tepid performance in the last one year.

Saloni Goel
Published3 Jul 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Dividend stock: Johnson Controls — Hitachi Air Conditioning India on Thursday, July 3, announced an interim dividend of 36 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). This is the first interim dividend for FY26.

"The Board declared an interim dividend of 36/- per equity share (360%) of 10/- each for the year 2025-26," the small-cap stock said in a regulatory filing today.

The company has fixed July 9 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend. Meanwhile, it added that the interim dividend will be paid on or before July 24.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Dividend History

According to Trendlyne data, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has declared 11 dividends since July 2010.

In the past 12 months, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has declared a dividend amounting to 15 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of just 0.85% considering its share price.

The last dividend announced by the company was 15, with the record date set as June 10.

 

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Share Price Trend

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price was trading on a firm note today amid gains in the Indian stock market.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price hit the day's high of 1784.20, recording a 2.3% upside over the last close. The small-cap stock, having a market cap of 4,800 crore, has declined 11% in the last one year and 2% year-to-date.

For the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India had reported a 20% year-on-year increase in its revenue to 932.6 crore while its profit stood at 56 crore as against 48.8 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a growth of 14.75%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
