Johnson Controls — Hitachi Air Conditioning India declares ₹36 per share dividend. Record date, other details

Dividend stock: Johnson Controls — Hitachi Air Conditioning India on Thursday, July 3, announced an interim dividend of ₹36 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). This is the first interim dividend for FY26.

"The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹36/- per equity share (360%) of ₹10/- each for the year 2025-26," the small-cap stock said in a regulatory filing today.

The company has fixed July 9 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend. Meanwhile, it added that the interim dividend will be paid on or before July 24.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Dividend History According to Trendlyne data, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has declared 11 dividends since July 2010.

In the past 12 months, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has declared a dividend amounting to ₹15 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of just 0.85% considering its share price.

The last dividend announced by the company was ₹15, with the record date set as June 10.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Share Price Trend Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price was trading on a firm note today amid gains in the Indian stock market.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price hit the day's high of ₹1784.20, recording a 2.3% upside over the last close. The small-cap stock, having a market cap of ₹4,800 crore, has declined 11% in the last one year and 2% year-to-date.

For the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India had reported a 20% year-on-year increase in its revenue to ₹932.6 crore while its profit stood at ₹56 crore as against ₹48.8 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a growth of 14.75%.

