Journey of Sensex: From 1,000 to 50,000 in 30 years

Indian stock market benchmark BSE Sensex index today climbed above 50,000 points for the first time as the gauge extended its longest weekly winning streak in over a decade. The index was up over 250 points at 50,048, logging 11 straight weeks of gains. Sensex has nearly doubled from its March lows of 25,638.

"It is a momentous day for India's capital markets as the Sensex touched 50,000 on Jan 21. The gain of last 5,000 points has come in just 32 trading sessions. Expectations of turnaround in the economy post Covid vaccinations and continued FPI inflows have led to this kind of gains for Indian markets in a globally low interest scenario," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

"Post the Forthcoming Union Budget we may witness a temporary brake to the uptrend and further upmoves from hereon will depend on the pace of economic and corporate earnings growth and the trajectory of inflation and interest rates in India and the world," he added.

The rise in the index has been fueled by foreign buying, with overseas investors pouring $2.6 billion into Indian equities in January after record net purchases last quarter. Prospects of a bounce back in earnings after the economy reopened following coronavirus-triggered lockdowns have spurred investor confidence.

In 1990, the Sensex had touched the 1,000 mark for the first time.

In 1990, the Sensex had touched the 1,000 mark for the first time.

The broader Nifty50 index also hit a new high and was firm above 14,700.

"After crossing the 14550-14600 resistance zone on Wednesday, we are headed to 14800-14900. This rally could even extend to 15000. The index has good support at 14300. Any intraday dip can be bought into for higher targets," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"However, caution is advised as markets can get volatile during corrections. The best way to address the volatility would be to update stops on a regular basis."

Asian shares rose today on optimism over the new US administration that earlier set off a rally on Wall Street.

Hopes are high that President Joe Biden's administration will mean more support for the struggling US economy, setting off a recovery that's crucial for the export-driven Asian region. (With Agency Inputs)

