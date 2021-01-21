Journey of Sensex: From 1,000 to 50,000 in 30 years

"It is a momentous day for India's capital markets as the Sensex touched 50,000 on Jan 21. The gain of last 5,000 points has come in just 32 trading sessions. Expectations of turnaround in the economy post Covid vaccinations and continued FPI inflows have led to this kind of gains for Indian markets in a globally low interest scenario," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}