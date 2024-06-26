JP Morgan bond index India inclusion this week: Explained key changes, flows, impact on yields, what should investors do
India will have a 1% weight in the JPMorgan EM Bond index, which will gradually rise to 10% over a 10-month period. The inclusion is estimated to bring $20-22 billion of inflows into the India bond market.
Indian Government Bonds are set to be included in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index – Emerging Market (GBI-EM) from June 28. The inclusion will occur over a period of 10 months starting Friday through to March 31, 2025.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started