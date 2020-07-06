Subscribe
JP Morgan Funds buys TCS shares worth 247 cr
1 min read . 10:13 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : JP Morgan Funds on Monday bought Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares worth nearly 247 crore through open market transaction.

The block deal data on BSE showed that JP Morgan Funds bought over 11.23 lakh shares of TCS at an average price of 2,199 apiece, and the total deal value stood at 246.98 crore.

The shares were sold by Flagship India Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd at the same price in a separate transaction.

Shares of TCS on Monday closed 2.91% higher at 2,263.1 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan Funds also bought shares of Cummins India Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

The shares of both the firms were offloaded by Flagship India Investment Company (Mauritius).

Over 4.1 lakh shares of Cummins India were purchased by JP Morgan Funds at 410.7 each, valuing the transaction at 16.84 crore, while a little over 30 lakh shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port were picked up at a price of 77.85 per share, taking the total deal value to 23.5 crore.

Shares of Cummins India closed with a gain of 4.94 per cent at 431 apiece on the BSE, and that of Gujarat Pipavav Port closed 1.61 per cent higher at 79.1.

