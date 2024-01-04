JP Morgan gives unexpected upgrade to IT sector, lifts Infosys, L&T Tech to ‘overweight’
Brokerage firm has elevated its ratings for key players in the IT sector, such as Infosys and L&T Technology Services, to 'overweight.'
Prominent brokerage firm JPMorgan has revised its outlook on the information technology sector, shifting from a previously pessimistic stance to a more balanced 'neutral' position. This adjustment is motivated by anticipations of a shift in the stance of the US Federal Reserve towards rate cuts, coupled with a favorable base.
