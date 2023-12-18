JP. Morgan Global Research estimates Emerging Market (EM) equities to return 9% in 2024
J.P. Morgan Global Research estimates Emerging Market (EM) equities to return 9% next year (in 2024), driven primarily by earnings growth, as lower US equity markets become a headwind for multiple expansion.
