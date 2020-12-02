JP Morgan sees limited upside to RIL stock rally, cuts EPS by 7-8%

MUMBAI: Global brokerage firm JP Morgan has cut its earnings per share (EPS) on Reliance Industries, admitting that its longstanding neutral rating on the stock has not worked so far. Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led company has been one of the best performing large-cap stock in 2020, outpacing benchmark indices by a wide margin.

The stock has gained 29% in this year and rallied 122% from March lows while Nifty has jumped 8% in this year so far, increasing 72% from covid crash.

However, JP Morgan does not feel that the super rally in RIL shares will sustain going forward. The brokerage firm has set a target of ₹1990 by September next year, a ₹35.7 or 1.8% upside from its closing on Tuesday. It had earlier set an aggressive target of ₹2060 for June next year. The stock had hit record high at ₹23,68.80 on 16 September.

It said that deleveraging, digital expansion, Jio Platform Ltd and a retail re-rating on long-term potential backed by the global rally in digital plays have driven sharp outperformance. “However, with deleveraging complete, Jio Platform Ltd and retail valuations established, and significant foreign investor ownership, we see a consolidation phase ahead for the stock over the next few quarters. We maintain our neutral rating, acknowledging that it hasn’t worked," JP Morgan said in a note on 1 December.

JP Morgan has reduced EPS of RIL by 7-8% for FY22-23. It said that though it is enthused by the 10-year RIL thesis of driving India’s increased digitization, but even a long-term story needs short-term positives/catalysts, which we see as limited in the near term. “Ironically for a digital play, the next positive catalyst may be a sharp refining margin recovery, which is more of a second half of 2021 story," it added.

JP Morgan estimates maintenance capital spend across businesses to total ₹35,000-40,000 crore (split equally between core energy and consumer businesses) and growth capex of ₹15,000-20,000 crore a year (upstream oil, Jio Platform, retail) leaving little organic free cash flow.

According to its estimates on a conservative basis, RIL’s capital expenditure will be in the ₹60,000-70,000 crore range at least over FY21-22 including maintenance capex in the core refining and petchem, growth capex in the upstream, retail and Jio Platforms, and some capitalization of costs. Therefore, the brokerage firm forecasts RIL would be FCF negative in FY21, and modestly FCF positive in FY22.

Four years of large outperformance between 2004 and 2007, then nearly a decade of large under-performance between 2007 and 2016, and now four years of large outperformance between 2017 and 2020. RIL stock price had materially under-performed for a decade between 2007 and 2016 with total returns of 86% versus total Nifty returns of 138%. This followed a very sharp outperformance versus the Nifty in the prior four years (2004-07) when RIL stock total returns stood at 902% and over 221% for the Nifty.

“Similar to the exuberance now, at that point discovery of large reserves of gas in the KG block, followed by expectations of monetization via sale to strategic investor (BP invested into RIL's KG basin development) and strong earnings growth driven by the global growth upcycle saw investors pricing in very strong growth profile of the KG block, which drove the large outperformance versus the Nifty in 2004-07; and as the KG block under-performed, RIL had a decade of under-performance between 2007 and 2016," said JP Morgan.

Since 2017, Jio rolled out the telecom services, and gained subscribers, while the core refining and petchem businesses benefited from large earnings upgrades on the back of a very strong global upcycle in gross refining margins (GRMs) and petchem spreads. This drove the large outperformance which hit the peak in 2020 on the large stake sales and de-leveraging.

Over the last three years, while domestic mutual funds (MF) have increased their holdings in RIL, overall they remain materially underweight on the stock, while domestic insurance companies have reduced their holdings. However, foreign institutional investors (FII) remain materially overweight on the stock and their holdings as of the June quarter stood at near-decade high.

