JP Morgan sees limited upside to RIL stock rally, cuts EPS by 7-8%

JP Morgan has reduced EPS of RIL by 7-8% for FY22-23. It said that though it is enthused by the 10-year RIL thesis of driving India’s increased digitization, but even a long-term story needs short-term positives/catalysts, which we see as limited in the near term. “Ironically for a digital play, the next positive catalyst may be a sharp refining margin recovery, which is more of a second half of 2021 story," it added.