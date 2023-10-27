JP Morgan upgrades India to ‘overweight’; advises buying on dips
After a 7 percent drop in the Indian market from its peak hit in mid-September, global brokerage house JP Morgan has upgraded India to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’. The brokerage has advised investors to use near-term correction/dip as an opportunity to add and leverage on a positive historical seasonality to general elections.
