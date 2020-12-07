JP Morgan warns of crowded trades amid markets’ ‘clear consensus’

The last time such a strong agreement on strategy existed was in late 2017 and early 2018, and that time period serves as a reminder that such a consensus view rarely plays out in its entirety, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. Global stocks reached records in January 2018 amid massive inflows, but extended positioning in risk assets became a concern and the next month the “Volmageddon" volatility spike crushed trades that many investors had viewed as a sure thing.