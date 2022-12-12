Talking about markets performance, Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, this week is crucial for equity markets globally since markets will be keenly waiting for the commentary of the Fed on the 14th and that of ECB and BoE on 15th. However, the tone for the commentary of the central banks will be set by the US CPI data due on the 13th. If the CPI data confirms a declining trend, the Fed can reaffirm its earlier comment about slowing down rate hikes, which will be interpreted by the market as a departure from the hawkish stance. On the contrary, if the CPI data reflects stubborn inflation, the Fed will have no alternative but to remain hawkish. This will be negative for equity markets.

