JP Power share price rallies 46% in just 7 sessions, 117% from May lows. Here’s what’s driving the surge

Jaiprakash Power Ventures has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price in recent sessions, driven by heightened demand on Dalal Street driven by heightened demand on Dalal Street after media reports claimed that the Adani Group had emerged as the leading bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, which holds a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

Over the last seven trading sessions, the stock has climbed from ₹18.67 to a previous close of ₹27.23, marking a sharp gain of 46%. Notably, the stock has remained in the spotlight even as the broader Indian stock market continues to struggle in finding momentum.

The stock has staged a strong comeback after hitting a one-year low of ₹12.52 in early May, with recent momentum pushing the total rally since then to 117.5%.

Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), which has diversified business interests in real estate, cement manufacturing, hospitality, and engineering & construction, was admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by an order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, dated June 3, 2024.

JAL was taken to insolvency proceedings after defaulting on loan repayments, with creditors claiming dues amounting to ₹57,185 crore. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL) leads the list of claimants, having acquired JAL’s stressed loans from a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

In late June, five companies, including billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises, mining baron Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta, Dalmia Bharat Cement and Mumbai-based Suraksha Group—which had earlier acquired Jaypee Infratech—expressed interest in acquiring Jaiprakash Associates, the flagship company of the Jaypee Group.

However, recent media reports indicate that the Adani Group has emerged as the only bidder to submit an unconditional offer, proposing a ₹12,600 crore deal under the ongoing insolvency process.

Jaiprakash Associates owns three commercial and industrial office spaces in the Delhi-NCR region. Its hospitality division operates five properties located in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.

It also holds four cement plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, along with a few leased limestone mines in Madhya Pradesh—though the cement plants are currently non-operational.

Additionally, JAL has investments in several subsidiaries, including Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Yamuna Expressway Tolling Ltd, Jaypee Infrastructure Development Ltd, and other group entities.

JP Power share price rockets over 1200% in 5 years After facing substantial selling pressure, the stock gained momentum in June 2023. It maintained a steady uptrend in the following months until October 2024, before experiencing another round of selling amid weakness in the broader market. However, it later regained strength in March 2025 and has sustained that momentum since. Over the last two years, it gained 400% and in the last five years, it surged 1260%.

