JP Power share price surges 13%. What's behind the rally in this small-cap stock?

JP Power share price: Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) surged over 13% in intra-day trade on Monday, extending its rally to the second session in a row after media reports suggested that Adani Group, led by billionaire entrepreneur Gautam Adani, has emerged as the highest bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates).

Acquisition by a well-managed and financially strong Adani group not only bodes well for the company but also for JP Power, wherein JP Associates holds a 24% stake.

According to a Business Standard report last Friday, Adani Group's bid for JP Associates stands at ₹12,500 crore. Vedanta, JSPL, Surakasha Group, Dalmia Bharat and PNC Infratech are among other potential buyers' who submitted bids for JP Associates.