JP Power share price surges 13%. What's behind the rally in this small-cap stock?

Saloni Goel
Updated7 Jul 2025, 11:06 AM IST
JP Power share price: Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) surged over 13% in intra-day trade on Monday, extending its rally to the second session in a row after media reports suggested that Adani Group, led by billionaire entrepreneur Gautam Adani, has emerged as the highest bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates). 

Acquisition by a well-managed and financially strong Adani group not only bodes well for the company but also for JP Power, wherein JP Associates holds a 24% stake. 

According to a Business Standard report last Friday, Adani Group's bid for JP Associates stands at 12,500 crore. Vedanta, JSPL, Surakasha Group, Dalmia Bharat and PNC Infratech are among other potential buyers' who submitted bids for JP Associates.

More to come...

 
