JP Power share price surges 9% to hit a 52-week high; is there more steam left?

JP Power share price surged 8 per cent in intraday trade to hit a 52-week high of ₹24.86 in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, July 11, in a weak market. JP Power share price opened at ₹23.17 against its previous close of ₹23.02 and jumped 8 per cent to a one-year high of ₹24.86. However, the stock pared gains and traded 3 per cent higher at ₹23.70.

JP Power share price trend Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures have been on a roll in the recent past. In the last one month, the stock has surged 30 per cent while the stock market has been rangebound.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week low of ₹12.35 on March 3 this year, but ended 7 per cent higher for the month. It has been in the green since March.

What is driving JP Power shares? The stock has been rising after media reports suggested that Adani Group, led by billionaire entrepreneur Gautam Adani, has emerged as the highest bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates).

Acquisition by a well-managed and financially strong Adani group not only bodes well for the company but also for JP Power, wherein JP Associates holds a 24 per cent stake.