Subscribe

JP Power share price surges 9% to hit a 52-week high; is there more steam left?

JP Power share price rose 8% to a 52-week high of 24.86 on July 11, after opening at 23.17. Despite paring gains, the stock remains 3% higher at 23.70. It has surged 30% in the past month.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Jul 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Advertisement
JP Power share price hit a fresh 52-week high in intraday trade on Friday, July 11.
JP Power share price hit a fresh 52-week high in intraday trade on Friday, July 11. (Agencies)

JP Power share price surged 8 per cent in intraday trade to hit a 52-week high of 24.86 in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, July 11, in a weak market. JP Power share price opened at 23.17 against its previous close of 23.02 and jumped 8 per cent to a one-year high of 24.86. However, the stock pared gains and traded 3 per cent higher at 23.70.

Advertisement

JP Power share price trend

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures have been on a roll in the recent past. In the last one month, the stock has surged 30 per cent while the stock market has been rangebound.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week low of 12.35 on March 3 this year, but ended 7 per cent higher for the month. It has been in the green since March.

What is driving JP Power shares?

The stock has been rising after media reports suggested that Adani Group, led by billionaire entrepreneur Gautam Adani, has emerged as the highest bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates (JP Associates).

Acquisition by a well-managed and financially strong Adani group not only bodes well for the company but also for JP Power, wherein JP Associates holds a 24 per cent stake.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsJP Power share price surges 9% to hit a 52-week high; is there more steam left?
Read Next Story