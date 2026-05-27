JP Power, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners among most traded stocks on NSE today, 27 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, traded rangebound in morning trade on Wednesday, 27 May. The Sensex rose to an intraday high of 76,225 and touched an intraday low of 75,797 during the session. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 touched an intraday high and low of 23,983 and 23,869, respectively.

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Reports of US strikes on southern Iran and Israel’s strikes in southern Lebanon are keeping investors cautious, even as the US and Iran continue their talks through intermediaries.

According to experts, the market may remain in a range unless there is clarity on the US-Iran peace talks front. On the technical front, the range of 24,100-24,200 is likely to act as an immediate resistance, while a decisive break below 23,900 could lead the index to 23,825-23,800.

Meanwhile, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners, Suzlon Energy, Adani Power, IFCI, Coal India, Reliance Power, Ola Electric Mobility, YES Bank, and HFCL were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

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SEPC, Jindal Worldwide, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Apollo Micro Systems, GTL Infrastructure, RattanIndia Power, Bharat Coking Coal, Coffee Day Enterprises, and HDFC Bank were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Also Read | Why did the Nifty 50 drop over 100 points after reclaiming 24,000

Some of the most traded stocks today JP Power: Over 65 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged over 18% during the session, rising for the fifth consecutive session. The stock has been witnessing strong buying momentum of late as Adani Power has finalised agreements with Jaiprakash Associates to purchase a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures. So far in May, the stock has jumped more than 13% after an over 40% jump in April.

Vodafone Idea: More than 29 crore shares changed hands as the stock climbed 1% to hit a 52-week high of ₹14.29, rising for the seventh consecutive trading session after the telecom operator reported additions of subscribers for the third consecutive month. TRAI data showed that Vodafone Idea added 53,257 users in April, after 1.03 lakh additions in March and 21,927 in February.

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Easy Trip Planners: Over 15 crore shares changed hands as the stock crashed almost 10% during the session, a day after the company said it had allotted 34.8 crore fully paid-up shares to some non-promoters on a preferential basis. The company also announced the mutual termination of the share purchase agreement executed between the company, AB Finance Private Limited and its selling shareholders on 4 November 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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