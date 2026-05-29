JP Power, Vodafone Idea, PC Jeweller, Ola Electric among most traded stocks on NSE today, 29 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Market benchmarks remain in consolidation mode, reflecting cautious sentiment due to lingering uncertainty surrounding a potential US-Iran peace deal amid reports of fresh escalations, despite a ceasefire remaining in effect.

According to media reports quoting sources, the US and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday (US time) to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the agreement is awaiting US President Donald Trump's approval.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington was ‘not there yet’ with Iran on an agreement but that the parties were close.

The Nifty 50 declined about 0.40% to an intraday low of 23,815 during the session. Oil and gas, auto, and metal segments were witnessing strong selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Vodafone Idea, PC Jeweller, Ola Electric Mobility, GTL Infrastructure, YES Bank, HFCL, Suzlon Energy, GMR Airports, and Coal India were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

Wipro, SEPC, HCC, Pine Labs, Ashok Leyland, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Adani Total Gas, IFCI, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today JP Power: More than 48 crore shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures changed hands while the stock declined more than 3% during the session. In separate exchange filings on 29 May, JP Power informed about the acquisition of 24% shares of JP Power held by Jaiprakash Associates and the release of 1,30,26,97,997 pledged shares of the company by lDBl Trusteeship Services Limited, acting in its capacity as the security trustee for lenders to Jaiprakash Associates.

Vodafone Idea: Over 48 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined more than 1% after hitting a 52-week high of ₹14.44 during the session. The stock has been witnessing strong buying interest of late due to AGR relief, healthy Q4 numbers, and an increase in subscriber base for the third consecutive month in April. The telecom stock is up 37% in May after a 20% jump in April.

PC Jeweller: More than 28 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 14% during the session, buoyed by the company's healthy Q4 results. PC Jeweller reported a 61% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹152.89 crore for Q4FY26.

Ola Electric: Over 24 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped more than 9% during the session. According to media reports, the company has secured regulatory approval for a new electric scooter.

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