JPL share price: Jio Platforms IPO listing gains explained - How much profit investors made on debut

Jio Platforms listing: Jio Platforms, on Wednesday, made a blockbuster debut at the stock exchanges with a premium of over 21%. Backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Jio Platforms has now become the country's second most valuable firm by market capitalisation, trailing only its parent, RIL.

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Jio Platforms share price closed at ₹1,417.35, up 26.66 % from the issue price on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock climbed 26.67 % to end at ₹1,417.50 apiece.

JPL share price: How much profit investors made on debut? For retail investors who received a single lot (consisting of 12 shares) of the Jio Platforms issue, they made an immediate opening gain of ₹2,868. As Jio share price rallied further and closed higher by the end of Wednesday’s trading session, investors’ gains increased approximately to ₹3,580 per lot on BSE

For investors who received shares under the small non-institutional investor quota (SNII), i.e. 180 shares, they are estimated to make an opening gain of nearly ₹43,000.

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High net-worth individuals, who were allotted with Jio Platforms shares under NII category, may have seen an immediate value creation of around ₹2.15 lakh at the market opening on Wednesday.

Jio Platforms share price trend Jo share price opened higher at ₹1,358 per share on Wednesday, October 28, against its upper price band issue of ₹1,119 per share. The stock ended higher at ₹1417.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹13,05,241.98 crore on Wednesday, October 28.

Jio Platforms share price outlook Initiating coverage for Jio Platforms, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹1690 per share in the bull case scenario. The brokerage had fixed ₹1,350 per share target in the base case scenario.

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“We believe the risk-reward remains compelling, with a bull-case TP of INR1,690 and a bear-case TP of INR1,035,” highlighted the brokerage adding that its estimates for JPL’s earnings and valuation are highly sensitive to wireless ARPU growth.