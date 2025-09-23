JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says US should have good immigration, hopes for a resolution on Trump tariffs, H-1B visa issue

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should be India's best friend despite New Delhi's non-alignment policy. Dimon, speaking to CNBC-TV18, said he hopes India and the US will resolve their ongoing trade issues. Dimon said a resolution to their issues would be good for both parties.

"India is a great friend of America. I know it is non-aligned, and it should stay non-aligned, but with that non-alignment, we should be their best friend," CNBC-TV18 quoted Dimon as saying on the sidelines of the bank's 10th Annual India Conference.

While the talks between India and the US continue to reach an amicable trade deal, US President Donald Trump's surprise H-1B visa fee hike of $100,000 on Saturday has dealt a blow to the prospects of a trade deal between the two countries.

The US needs good immigration Discussing the H-1B visa fee hike, Dimon told CNBC-TV18 that he believes in merit-based immigration and that the US should have good immigration.

In a separate interview with The Times of India, Dimon said that JPMorgan will engage with stakeholders and policymakers on the H-1B visa issue.

"For us, visas matter because we move people around globally - experts who get promoted to new jobs in different markets," he told the Times of India.

"The challenge is that the US still needs to remain an attractive destination. My grandparents were Greek immigrants who never finished high school. America is an immigrant nation, and that's part of its core strength," Dimon told Times of India.

