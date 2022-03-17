JPMorgan cuts Indian shares to 'underweight', trims target for MSCI EM index

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The brokerage, which previously had a 'neutral' rating on Indian equities, cited a slew of factors, including a weaker rupee and its impact on growth
JPMorgan joined Credit Suisse in downgrading Indian equities to "underweight" as soaring commodity prices due to geopolitical tensions fuel inflation worries.
The brokerage, which previously had a "neutral" rating on Indian equities, cited a slew of factors, including a weaker rupee and its impact on growth, a spike in prices of commodities such as oil, potential portfolio outflows and the domestic monetary tightening cycle.
Indian indices on Thursday witnessed a positive start and trading higher as the Sensex surged over 1,000 points, while the Nifty50 gained around 250 points despite a quarter point hike in key rates by the US Federal Reserve.
Surging crude oil prices will likely push inflation much higher in the coming months. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed. In March alone, they have surged about 35% - which will likely push up fuel, transport and other related components of inflation in March.
Recently, another foreign brokerage Credit Suisse has downgraded Indian equities from "overweight" to "underweight" due to surge in international oil prices.
Meanwhile, India's government trimmed its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to 8.9% from 9.2%. The GDP growth rate in the third quarter of the current fiscal slipped to 5.4% compared to 8.5% in the previous quarter.
JPMorgan now expects the MSCI emerging markets (EM) index to hit 1,300 by the year-end from 1,500 estimated previously. The index closed at 1,081 on Wednesday.
The brokerage expects earnings to be lower this year, with commodity prices surging and Russia being excluded from MSCI EM index.
FTSE Russell and MSCI had earlier this month said they would remove Russian equities from all their indexes.
"Our view remains that EM equities should outperform (post target revision) driven by upward bias to EPS consensus estimates and downward bias to equity risk premium," JPMorgan economists said in a note dated Wednesday.
