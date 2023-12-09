JPMorgan analysis predicts a surge in stock market worry gauge in 2024
The VIX is anticipated to trade at higher levels in 2024 compared to 2023, contingent on both the timing and severity of a potential recession, alongside the possibility of amplified fluctuations that could hinder short-term volatility sales.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists forecast a rise in the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) in 2024, marking a climb from its lowest point since pre-pandemic levels experienced this year. The extent of this increase, they suggest, hinges upon the economic vigour during the year ahead.
