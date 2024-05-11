JPMorgan on track to include India in emerging market debt index from June; How will it impact Indian bonds and yields?
In September 2023, JPMorgan had announced that it would include India in its emerging market bond index starting in June, where it will have a maximum weight of 10%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has said it is on track to include India in its emerging market debt index from June. The firm’s global head of index research Gloria Kim told Bloomberg News that the market feedback so far had been largely positive, with the majority of its index clients already set up to trade in the Indian Government Bonds market.
