JPMorgan 'overweight' on HDFC Bank after HDFC twins merger; here's why

JPMorgan is positive about HDFC Bank stock after the merger of HDFC twins as the global financial firm recently assigned an 'overweight' rating on the stock, pegging the target price at ₹2,000, citing the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank is positive from a medium-term perspective.

"Following a period of restriction, we are moving to an 'overweight' rating and a March 2024 target price of ₹2,000 from a 'not rated' designation. We believe the merger with parent HDFC is positive from a medium-term perspective, given the opportunity for liability refinancing, cross-sell, addition of book duration and lower share of unsecured loans," said JPMorgan in a report on July 11.

"We estimate the merged entity to deliver a nearly 17 per cent EPS CAGR over FY23-25E, driven primarily by a 16 per cent loan CAGR estimate. We estimate ROA for the bank to be maintained at 2 per cent. Our target price implies 2.6 times FY25 PB/17 times FY25 PE for the parent bank and equates to 2.7 times FY25/18 times FY25 consolidated PB/PE," said JPMorgan.

(PB refers to the price-to-book ratio while PE refers to the price-to-earnings ratio.)

The financial firm said the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is EPS (earnings per share) neutral, BPS (book value per share) accretive by 7 per cent and over time offers a potential nearly 24 bps accretion to ROA (return on assets).

However, JPMorgan highlighted that in the near term (next two years), the merger also risks slowing growth given elevated LDR (loan-to-deposit ratio) and ask on liability refinancing and lower ROE (return on equities), given excess capital.

"Incremental LDR and retail deposit growth key to monitoring given the elevated LDR at 109 per cent at the point of merger. Given the constraint is around funding (deposits), rather than assets, we think investors will need to monitor closely the pace of deposits, especially retail deposit accretion," JPMorgan said.

The brokerage firm believes HDFC Bank post-merger can maintain profitability at 2 per cent ROA albeit at slower growth versus history. The bank’s branch addition strategy will be key to resolving this over the next two years.

"We see the bank maintaining 2 per cent ROA despite the merger, drag on liquidity and priority sector loan norms. While NIMs (net interest margins) compress down to 3.7 per cent, these are offset by lower cost to asset and provision costs as well. Over time, the refinancing of HDFC’s liabilities with the bank (220bps COF differential) can add 24bps to post-tax ROA on our estimates, which can be reinvested back into growth," JPMorgan said.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley also maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,110.

According to the brokerage, the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank is synergistic. It said that HDFC Bank has access to a sizable customer base as well as secured and extended tenor retail mortgage products. Its product offering, together with direct access to insurance and other services, is superior to that of the majority of private banks, as is its geographic reach.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.