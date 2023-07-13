JPMorgan 'overweight' on HDFC Bank after HDFC twins merger; here's why

JPMorgan 'overweight' on HDFC Bank after HDFC twins merger; here's why3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:40 PM IST
JPMorgan has assigned an 'overweight' rating to HDFC Bank stock with a target price of ₹2,000, citing the positive impact of the merger with parent company HDFC. The firm believes the merger will provide opportunities for liability refinancing, cross-selling, and the addition of book duration.
JPMorgan is positive about HDFC Bank stock after the merger of HDFC twins as the global financial firm recently assigned an 'overweight' rating on the stock, pegging the target price at ₹2,000, citing the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank is positive from a medium-term perspective.
