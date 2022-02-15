Hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign investors are likely to flow into Ukrainian bonds next month despite the threat of war with Russia.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to add Ukraine’s local-currency debt to a popular emerging-market bond index known as the GBI-EM. It will come into effect from March 31 with a weighting of 0.12%, according to an October 2021 note to clients, which said close to 70% of investors supported the move.

A person familiar with the matter said this plan is still on track. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Funds managing $222 billion used this index as a benchmark as of January. If they all decide to add the Ukrainian bonds, that would mean an inflow of $266.4 million into the market.

“This is good news for Ukraine. All of a sudden you’ll have big index players channeled toward that particular bond market," said Monika Dutt, head of a passive strategies research team at Morningstar Inc.

Moscow has sent thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border in recent months. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday it had pulled back some troops from near Ukraine while noting that large-scale military maneuvers were continuing, and Western officials warned that combat units were moving into forward positions.

The Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia have come under pressure and the yield on Ukraine’s 10-year dollar bonds rose above 11% this week from 7% at the end of the third quarter before the tensions ramped up.

The contrast between Ukraine’s rising geopolitical risk and JPMorgan’s decision to proceed with the inclusion reflects the burgeoning power and occasional disconnect of passive investing. Funds that follow indexes made up 37% of the investment universe at the end of last year with net assets of $19 trillion, according to Morningstar. Major passive investors include The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc.

Benchmark-driven investments in emerging markets focus mainly on factors that affect the group, rather than on country-specific developments, analysts at the International Monetary Fund wrote in a Sept. 2020 report. JPMorgan’s GBI-EM index is the most widely followed benchmark for international investors of local-currency sovereign bonds, it said.

The decision to add or remove assets in an index is typically a long process that can take years, which is one reason why the bank may be unperturbed by the tensions, analysts said. It involved consultations with investors, market analysis and work with a country’s debt management office to ensure that there are clearing systems in place for the bonds to trade.

This comes at a time when Ukraine’s access to international financial markets has been waning. A recent local bond auction raised just $7.5 million from the sale of 6-month and 2-year debt. The Ministry of Finance said it was instead counting on financial aid from Western nations. The European Union is moving forward with a proposal to provide the country with €1.2 billion, equivalent to around $1.4 billion.

Some investors may choose not to buy Ukrainian bonds, even if they are added to JPMorgan’s index, according to Viktor Szabo, an investment director at Abdrn.

“The weight is going to be tiny, so if you decide not to be in Ukraine even if it’s in the index, you won’t be running a significant active risk," Mr. Szabo said. This contrasts with Russia, which makes up 7% of the index. The heavier weighting compels fund managers to hold Russian bonds so they don’t deviate too much from the index.

Ukrainian debt is currently difficult to buy and sell due to the volatility, he said. Despite this, the portfolio he manages owns some of these bonds.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

