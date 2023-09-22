JPMorgan to include India in its emerging market debt index, paving the way for billions in inflows1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
JPMorgan is set to include India in its emerging market debt index, potentially leading to significant inflows into the country's economy.
JPMorgan said it will include Indian government bonds in its widely tracked emerging market debt index. This inclusion is likely to prompt billions of dollars of inflows into the world's fifth-largest economy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started