JSPL hits over 8-year high on divestment of majority stake in Jindal Power

JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The board of directors of JSPL has approved the divestment of its entire equity interest, representing 96.42% of the issued and paid up capital, in Jindal Power by way of sale of shares to Worldone Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company and a related party to the company

MUMBAI: Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose 3.1% to hit an eight-year high of Rs455.95 apiece after the company said it has accepted a binding offer from Worldone to divest its 96.42% stake in Jindal Power (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company.

At 11:10 am, the Jindal Steel & Power stock traded at Rs447.65, up 1.2% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.7% at 48732.64.

The company's board has approved divesting its entire equity interest in Jindal Power to Worldone, a promoter group company, for Rs3,015 crore.

"The board of directors of JSPL has approved the divestment of its entire equity interest (representing 96.42%of the issued and paid up capital) in Jindal Power by way of sale of shares, to Worldone Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company and a related party to the company," JSPL said in a regulatory filing.

The long stop date for completion of the proposed sale is 12 months which may be mutually extended by the parties thereto, failing which the proposed sale shall terminate.

In July, Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius), a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS Oman).

The enterprise value of the deal was over $1 billion and Alpen Capital, a West Asia-based investment bank was appointed to run the sale process, which received competitive offers from multiple interested bidders.

JSPL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs2,566.68 crore for the quarter ended December against a net loss of Rs218.57 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales rose 39.6% year-on-year to Rs10,539.10 crore.

