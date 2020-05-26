NEW DELHI : Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday rallied nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹305.62 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The stock advanced 13.38 per cent to close at ₹109.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.93 per cent to ₹110.80.

On the NSE, it jumped 13.81 per cent to settle at ₹109.95.

In terms of volume, 27.08 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 5.75 crore on the NSE.

JSPL on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹305.62 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹2,713.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the quarter under review was lower at ₹8,835.23 crore as against ₹10,158.95 crore in the same period year ago.

Total expenses stood at ₹8,355.48 crore in March 2020 quarter as compared to ₹11,850.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

