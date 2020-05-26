Subscribe
Home > Markets > Stock Markets > JSPL shares zoom nearly 14% after strong Q4 results
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday rallied nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of 305.62 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The stock advanced 13.38 per cent to close at 109.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.93 per cent to 110.80.

On the NSE, it jumped 13.81 per cent to settle at 109.95.

In terms of volume, 27.08 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 5.75 crore on the NSE.

JSPL on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 305.62 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of 2,713.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the quarter under review was lower at 8,835.23 crore as against 10,158.95 crore in the same period year ago.

Total expenses stood at 8,355.48 crore in March 2020 quarter as compared to 11,850.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

