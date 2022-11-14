JSPL’s Q2 results aid investor confidence2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 01:58 PM IST
JSPL managed to report better-than-expected realisations helped by product mix, said analysts. Standalone sales volumes at 2.01 mt rose 16% sequentially
MUMBAI: Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) have been rising due to investor confidence following its September quarter (Q2) earnings performance which was decent despite a challenging environment . The stock has gained more than 7% in two trading sessions after the company announced its results on Thursday.