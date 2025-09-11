JSW Cement, All Time Plastics shares in focus as one-month lock-in period ends today

Shares of JSW Cement and All Time Plastics will be in focus today, Thursday, September 11, as 37 million shares, which equate to 3% of the total outstanding equity, and 2 million shares, also representing 3%, will be available for trading following the conclusion of the one-month lock-in period for shareholders, as reported by Nuvama Institutional Research.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.