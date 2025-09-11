Subscribe

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Sep 2025, 08:59 AM IST
JSW Cement, All Time Plastics shares in focus as one-month lock-in period ends today (Bloomberg News)

Shares of JSW Cement and All Time Plastics will be in focus today, Thursday, September 11, as 37 million shares, which equate to 3% of the total outstanding equity, and 2 million shares, also representing 3%, will be available for trading following the conclusion of the one-month lock-in period for shareholders, as reported by Nuvama Institutional Research.

Experts suggest that the purpose of a lock-in period is to stabilize the stock immediately after its listing and to enhance investor confidence by preventing significant sell-offs from initial shareholders.

Once the lock-in period ends, shareholders have the option to sell some or all of their shares, thus increasing the number of available shares in the market.

The end of a lock-in period improves liquidity by increasing the number of shares in circulation, but can also create downward pressure on the stock if a significant number of locked-in investors opt to sell, especially in large quantities, according to experts.

(more to come)

 
 
