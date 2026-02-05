JSW Cement share rallies over 9% as company turns profitable in Q3

JSE Cement Q3 Results: JSW Cement share price rallied over 9% on Thursday, February 5 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December 2026 (Q3FY26).

The JSW Group company reported a sharp turnaround in its December quarter performance, posting a net profit of ₹130.6 crore compared with a loss of ₹80.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, underscoring a significant recovery in profitability.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations grew 13% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,621 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,433 crore in Q3FY25. The improvement was backed by a 14% rise in cement volumes, which increased to 3.56 million tonnes from 3.12 million tonnes a year earlier.

Operating performance also strengthened notably during the quarter. EBITDA climbed 32% YoY to ₹285.1 crore, resulting in an operating margin of 17.6%.

As of December 31, 2025, the company’s net debt stood at ₹3,557 crore.

JSW Cement continued to advance its expansion strategy aimed at building a pan-India presence. The company also informed that its is targeting 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity and 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity over the medium term.

In a key strategic development, the board approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Fujairah, UAE, to establish a 1.65 MTPA cement grinding unit. The project, estimated to involve an investment of $39 million through a mix of debt and equity, marks the company’s initial foray into overseas markets.

JSW Cement share performance The cement stock rose as much as 9.3% to its day's high of ₹127. It is still around 22% away from its 52-week high of ₹162.20, hit in September 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹106.65 in December 2025.

The recently listed scrip has lost 6.5% in last 3 months and 4% in past 1 month.