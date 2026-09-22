JSW Dulux Stock Split: Check ratio, record date and other details

Paints and coatings maker JSW Dulux announced the record date for its proposed stock split in a market regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company, formerly known as Akzo Nobel India Ltd, has fixed Thursday, October 22, 2026, as the record date.
The record date will determine which shareholders are eligible for the proposed 1:10 stock split. Under the plan, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.
The development follows the company’s June-quarter results, during which its board approved the proposed share subdivision. Shareholders subsequently approved the proposal through a postal ballot on September 20, 2026.
The share split comes after JSW Paints, part of the $23 billion JSW Group, acquired a 60.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India in December 2025. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement between JSW Paints Ltd, Imperial Chemicals Industries Ltd, and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV.
A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing existing shares into smaller units. While this increases the total number of shares and proportionately reduces the share price, it does not affect the company's overall market capitalization.
For the quarter ended June, the company reported a 12.4% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹79.7 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹91 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹965 crore in the June quarter, down 2.82% year-on-year from ₹993.1 crore in Q1 FY26.
Paint manufacturers expect double-digit growth to continue into the festive season while implementing fresh price increases to offset higher input costs. At the same time, intense competition across price segments remains a key challenge for the industry.
Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and JSW Dulux expect sustained demand from the housing, infrastructure, and automotive sectors. However, companies remain watchful of volatility in crude-linked raw material costs amid geopolitical tensions, given their significant dependence on petroleum-derived inputs.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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