JSW Dulux Stock Split: Check ratio, record date and other details

Paints and coatings maker JSW Dulux announced the record date for its proposed stock split in a market regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company, formerly known as Akzo Nobel India Ltd, has fixed Thursday, October 22, 2026, as the record date.
The record date will determine which shareholders are eligible for the proposed 1:10 stock split. Under the plan, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.
The development follows the company’s June-quarter results, during which its board approved the proposed share subdivision. Shareholders subsequently approved the proposal through a postal ballot on September 20, 2026.
The share split comes after JSW Paints, part of the $23 billion JSW Group, acquired a 60.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India in December 2025. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement between JSW Paints Ltd, Imperial Chemicals Industries Ltd, and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV.
A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by dividing existing shares into smaller units. While this increases the total number of shares and proportionately reduces the share price, it does not affect the company's overall market capitalization.
For the quarter ended June, the company reported a 12.4% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹79.7 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹91 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹965 crore in the June quarter, down 2.82% year-on-year from ₹993.1 crore in Q1 FY26.
Paint manufacturers expect double-digit growth to continue into the festive season while implementing fresh price increases to offset higher input costs. At the same time, intense competition across price segments remains a key challenge for the industry.
Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and JSW Dulux expect sustained demand from the housing, infrastructure, and automotive sectors. However, companies remain watchful of volatility in crude-linked raw material costs amid geopolitical tensions, given their significant dependence on petroleum-derived inputs.
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