Thu Aug 17 2023 12:08:04
JSW Energy share price falls over 3% after promoter sells 1.28% holding; GQG Partners picks 0.6% stake
JSW Energy share price declined over 3% on Thursday after its promoter JSW investments sold nearly 1.3% stake in the company through open market transactions. JSW Energy shares dropped as much as 3.81% to 354.05 apiece on the BSE.

On August 16, JSW Investments Ltd had sold a 1.28% stake, or 2.1 crore equity shares in JSW Energy Ltd at a price of 341.7 per share aggregating to 718 crore through the open market.

As per the block deal data, GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought a 0.6% stake or 10,284,024 shares of JSW Energy at 341.70 apiece for 351 crore on Wednesday.

This is the second block deal by the Rajiv Jain-backed investment firm as it picked over 1.2 crore shares of JSW Energy at 345 apiece, aggregating 411 crore, on Monday.

As per JSW Energy Q1 results, the company reported a net profit of 290 crore, a decline of 48% YoY, while its revenue fell 3.23% to 2,928 crore.

JSW Energy share price has rallied 43% in the last three months. JSW Energy shares are up 23.6% YTD. 

At 12:10 pm, JSW Energy share price was trading 3.36% lower at 355.75 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
