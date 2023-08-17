JSW Energy share price falls over 3% after promoter sells 1.28% holding; GQG Partners picks 0.6% stake1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
On August 16, JSW Investments Ltd had sold a 1.28% stake, or 2.1 crore equity shares in JSW Energy Ltd at a price of ₹341.7 per share aggregating to ₹718 crore through the open market.
JSW Energy share price declined over 3% on Thursday after its promoter JSW investments sold nearly 1.3% stake in the company through open market transactions. JSW Energy shares dropped as much as 3.81% to ₹354.05 apiece on the BSE.
