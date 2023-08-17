Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  JSW Energy share price falls over 3% after promoter sells 1.28% holding; GQG Partners picks 0.6% stake

JSW Energy share price falls over 3% after promoter sells 1.28% holding; GQG Partners picks 0.6% stake

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST Livemint

  • On August 16, JSW Investments Ltd had sold a 1.28% stake, or 2.1 crore equity shares in JSW Energy Ltd at a price of 341.7 per share aggregating to 718 crore through the open market.

JSW Energy share price has rallied 43% in the last three months.

JSW Energy share price declined over 3% on Thursday after its promoter JSW investments sold nearly 1.3% stake in the company through open market transactions. JSW Energy shares dropped as much as 3.81% to 354.05 apiece on the BSE.

JSW Energy share price declined over 3% on Thursday after its promoter JSW investments sold nearly 1.3% stake in the company through open market transactions. JSW Energy shares dropped as much as 3.81% to 354.05 apiece on the BSE.

On August 16, JSW Investments Ltd had sold a 1.28% stake, or 2.1 crore equity shares in JSW Energy Ltd at a price of 341.7 per share aggregating to 718 crore through the open market.

On August 16, JSW Investments Ltd had sold a 1.28% stake, or 2.1 crore equity shares in JSW Energy Ltd at a price of 341.7 per share aggregating to 718 crore through the open market.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As per the block deal data, GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought a 0.6% stake or 10,284,024 shares of JSW Energy at 341.70 apiece for 351 crore on Wednesday.

Read here: GQG Partners buys 0.6% stake of JSW Energy in open market for 351 crore

This is the second block deal by the Rajiv Jain-backed investment firm as it picked over 1.2 crore shares of JSW Energy at 345 apiece, aggregating 411 crore, on Monday.

As per JSW Energy Q1 results, the company reported a net profit of 290 crore, a decline of 48% YoY, while its revenue fell 3.23% to 2,928 crore.

JSW Energy share price has rallied 43% in the last three months. JSW Energy shares are up 23.6% YTD.

At 12:10 pm, JSW Energy share price was trading 3.36% lower at 355.75 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.