JSW Energy share price more than doubled investors' money in 1 year; should you buy stock after the Q4 result?
JSW Energy share price: JSW Energy stock has surged by an impressive 125 per cent over the last year, doubling investors' wealth. The stock reached its 52-week high of ₹651.55 on April 22 this year and saw some profit booking thereafter.
JSW Energy share price rose nearly 6 per cent in early deals on BSE on Wednesday, May 8, a day after the company reported its March quarter results, reporting a healthy year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue and profit. JSW Energy share price opened at ₹594.85 against its previous close of ₹583.85 and soon jumped nearly 6 per cent to the level of ₹618.
